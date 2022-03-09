Govt approves setting up of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

This would be the first and only global outposted centre for traditional medicine across the globe

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO-GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat by signing a “Host Country” agreement between the Government of India and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a release by the government, the WHO-GCTM will be established in Jamnagar under the Ministry of AYUSH.

This would be the first and only global outposted centre for traditional medicine across the globe, said the release.

India’s leadeship

“The development will help India in positioning AYUSH systems across the globe. It will provide leadership on global health matters pertaining to traditional medicine besides ensuring quality, safety and efficacy, accessibility and rational use of traditional medicine,” the release added.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus, Director General, World Health Organization announced the establishment of WHO-GCTM in India on the occasion of fifth Ayurveda Day on November 13, 2020.

A Joint Task Force (JTF) is constituted for coordination, execution and monitoring of activities for the establishment of this Centre.

The JTF comprises representatives from the Union Government, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, and the World Health Organization.

Under its ambit, an interim office is being set up inJamnagar, Gujarat to execute the identified technical activities and planning of fully functional WHO-GCTM.

“Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approach the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. The WHO-GCTM will identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning traditional medicine in respective countries,” the release added.