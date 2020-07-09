Govt focusing on pandemic control, reviving stalled economy: PM Modi

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
With India now one of the world’s top three Covid-19 hotspots, the country is focused on controlling its pandemic and reviving stalled economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
India’s coronavirus epidemic spiralled when the nation began easing its strict and sweeping lockdown in late April to reverse an economic collapse that has left millions destitute. The South Asian nation has since set an ambitious timeline to produce an indigenous vaccine that it hopes will go from human trials to being available for general use by Aug. 15.
Today our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of Covid-19 vaccine, said Modi addressing the opening session of India Global Week, a three-day conference organised by India Inc. Group, a U.K.-based media house. I am certain that India will have an important role in developing and scaling up production of a vaccine once it is made.
The pandemic has once again shown that India’s pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world, Modi said in a video address. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries.
India’s economy, which is heading for its first contraction in more than four decades, is seeing green shoots of recovery while the country is becoming more investment-friendly and competitive, Modi said. India is laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in the country, he said.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...