Govt launches online portal to provide internship opportunities for fresh graduates

“State Governments/Union Territories are also urged to explore scaling up TULIP to state financial intermediaries and other organisations/ agencies related to urban development in their respective jurisdictions. Since the technology platform for TULIP is open, scalable and federated, such additions would be very easily possible,” said the official release.

A Steering Committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary, MoHUA including the Chairman of AICTE and other officials from MoHUA and AICTE has also been constituted to review the progress of the programme on a periodical basis.

A MoU has also been signed between MoHUA and AICTE for a period of five years. Technical support for the platform shall be anchored by AICTE and the programmatic non-technical support shall be anchored by MoHUA.

“Instead of approaching education as ‘doing by learning,’ our societies need to reimagine education as ‘learning by doing’. TULIP would help enhance the value-to-market of India’s graduates and help create a potential talent pool in diverse fields like urban planning, transport engineering, environment, municipal finance etc,” said the official release.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday launched an online portal ‘The Urban Learning Internship Program’ (TULIP) to provide internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Smart Cities.

