The government has to rely more on monetisation of road projects of National Highway Authority of India to achieve the ambitious disinvestment target of ₹50,000 crore for next financial year.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda told businessline that the disinvestment target set by the government for next year appears more ambitious as it will have only have nine months after the election to execute its plan.

Given the part record, he said the government would have prepared a strategy for monetising some of the road projects of NHAI rather than PSU stake sale to achieve its target.

Even if the government falls short of disinvestment target, it can achieve the fiscal deficit target for next fiscal by cutting down on the expenditure, he said.

Interestingly, as of January-end, the government has managed to raise only ₹12,504 crore or 24 per cent of FY’24 Budget disinvestment estimate of ₹51,000 crore, according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management website.

The government’s disinvestment agenda, particularly strategic divestment, has been missing the targets since the FY20 Budget.

Offer-for sale

In the current financial year, the government has successfully completed offer-for-sale in Coal India, Rail Vikas Nigam, SJVN, IRCON International, while it launched an IPO of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency which was a mix of fresh shares sales and OFS by the centre. Also, another OFS of NHPC has already been announced.

Currently, expressions of interest for entities such as the Shipping Corporation of India, Frro Scrap Nigam, BEML Ltd, Pawan Hans Ltd, HLL Lifecare, NMDC Steel, IDBI Bank, and Projects and Development India have been closed.

G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Mutual Fund said against an initial target of ₹51,000 crore for disinvestment during FY24, the revised estimate is ₹30,000 crore. In that context, the target for next year is higher by about 70 per cent. One cannot rule out more ambitious targets being set out in the budget that will be presented post elections, he said.

Narinder Wadhwa, National President, CPAI said given the buoyancy in stock markets may tempt government to go for bigger disinvestment targets post elections in full fledged Budget in July post elections.

Though offer for sale would be a preferred route for government disinvestment, it would consider offloading PSU stocks specially in railways and defence sector while pursuing IDBI to highest bidder, he added.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Torus ORO PMS said most of the offload took place through capital market transactions rather than pure play M&A last year.

In the past, the government have found it difficult to close out on transactions involving single buyer which took much of bandwidth without any actual closure, he added.