Govt monitoring availability of essential commodities in market: Ram Vilas Paswan

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market, amid nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
Paswan warned manufacturers and traders against profiteering during this period. The Centre is also in touch with the State governments to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities, he said.
“In view of situation emerging from the threat of #Covid19India, the government is keeping an eye on availability of all essential commodities in the market,” Paswan tweeted. “I appeal to all ,” Paswan said in his tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country to fight a decisive battle against coronavirus outbreak.
The Centre and State governments have taken measures to ensure that the supply of all essential items continue smoothly, he said, seeking to allay apprehensions among people about availability of food and other essential provisions.
According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562.
Meanwhile, on March 21, the Centre had released Rs 2,570-cr pending grants for local bodies of six states, to ensure that the basic services provided by local bodies are not affected amid coronavirus scare.
“Due to #COVID2019, the local bodies have to especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness. The amounts to Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu have been released for urban and rural local bodies wherever applicable,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in a tweet.
