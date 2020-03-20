Govt nod for Central Vista project

The government on Friday approved the land use change as required for the Central Vista Development/Redevelopment project on the recommendations of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “The move will pave the way for construction of the new Parliament building and other projects in the prestigious Central Vista project. This decision will ensure that the green areas and Public-Semi-Public spaces are adequately compensated or enhanced,” said the official release. Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, India Gate, and National Archives are some of the buildings which come under Central Vista.