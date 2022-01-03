News

Govt studying e-comm players’ views on proposed rules, policy

Amiti Sen New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2022

Amazon, Flipkart and others unhappy with clauses on deep discounts, flash sales

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has taken inputs from stakeholders, including foreign e-commerce players such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, on the proposed e-commerce rules that may not be favourable for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and may need some careful consideration, a source has said.

“A lot of discussion has happened between officials in the Consumer Affairs Ministry and e-commerce stakeholders including companies such as Amazon and Flipkart. The companies articulated their apprehensions relating to the consumer protection (e-commerce) rules.

“All inputs have been put together and submitted to Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal,” the source said. The discussions taking place at the Consumer Affairs Ministry on e-commerce rules and the work on the new e-commerce policy being carried out at the Commerce & Industry Ministry will finally be dove-tailed to arrive at one policy, the source said.

The Consumer Affaris Ministry came up with the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, in July 2020 and then floated a revised draft in June 2021, intending to tighten vigilance on e-commerce companies.

‘Pinning responsibility’

Some of the provisions in the draft included prohibition of deep discounts and flash sales on e-commerce sites and making e-commerce marketplaces take responsibility for goods sold. Major e-commerce players had protested strongly against the proposed restrictions on discounts.

“The government has to examine what the valid concerns of e-commerce companies are. At the same time, the on-going investigations and allegations against large players flouting FDI rules also have to be kept it mind,” the source said.

Traders’ body, CAIT recently sent a communication to Goyal stating that the government should not allow any dilution in e-commerce rules under CPA or the e-commerce policy. “We are of the considered opinion that provisions prohibiting deep discounts and flash sales, making e-commerce marketplaces responsible for the quality of goods sold on their platforms….stoppage of market-distorting discount offers...should be integral and non compromising points of the trading community which duly validate the principle of natural justice and e-commerce freedom in India,” the letter said.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

e commerce policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like