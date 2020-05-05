Govt to go digital for hearing acrylic fibre dumping cases

To make participation easier in anti-dumping probes during the Covid-19 pandemic by domestic and foreign businesses, the government has scheduled oral hearings of two important cases, both related to dumping of acrylic fibre into India, later this week through web-room mode and video conferencing.

Both hearings, one related to anti-dumping investigations on import of acrylic fibre from the European Union, Belarus, Peru and Ukraine and the other, a sunset review for continued imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of acrylic fibre from Thailand, are scheduled on May 8.

‘Sensitive for industry’

“Anti-dumping and other trade remedies cases are sensitive and important for the domestic industry. If remedial duties are not imposed on time, it could cause losses to the national economy. It is, therefore, not desirable for oral hearings to be deferred. That’s why the Directorate General of Trade Remedies is taking all steps to ensure that proper hearings are enabled in the digital mode where all can take part,” an official told BusinessLine.

In the initiation notification of probe against import of acrylic fibre from the European Union, Belarus, Peru and Ukraine, following complaints of alleged dumping by the domestic industry, the Designated Authority stated that it prima facie found evidence of dumping of the goods, originating in or exported from the given countries. Injury to the domestic industry and causal link between the alleged dumping and injury also existed to justify initiation of an anti-dumping investigation, it added.

In the second case, the Designated Authority, based on the facts and evidence presented by the domestic industry, found prima facie that there was a need to review for continued imposition of the duties in force from 2015 (for a period of five years) in respect of acrylic fibre.

In a circular, the DGTR observed that it may be difficult for many participants to share their IP addresses in advance because the Covid-19 situation had placed severe restraints on technical capacities. Therefore, the DGTR decided to provide a web link which would enable participation in the web room by just clicking on the link. “The idea is to make it as simple and easy for participants to take part as possible. Both sides should get a fair chance to present their case,” the official said.

The circular has been sent to Embassies of the countries involved asking them to ensure participation.