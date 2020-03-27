Govt to States/UTs: Make arrangements for migrants

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday wrote to the States/UTs to ensure that adequate support, food and shelter should be provided to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus.
“In order to mitigate the situation for unorganised sector workers, particularly stranded migrant workers, States/UTs need to explore measures by involving various agencies, including NGOs to provide food and shelter with basic amenities like clean water and sanitation,” suggested the advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
States/UTs have also been advised to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including provision of free foodgrains and essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system. This would help prevent movement of such people, the advisory added.
MHA also advised that States, UTs need to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels, continue to remain functional so that students, working women from other States are allowed to continue in their existing accommodation.
