Goyal urges WTO members to remove IP impediments to Covid-19 vaccine production

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged all WTO members to create an environment for quick scaling up of global production for Covid-19 vaccines and other medical products by temporarily removing all impediments to production including, where necessary, intellectual property protection.
“...India and South Africa along with 57 other WTO members have co-sponsored a proposal for temporary and limited-scope waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement...Waiver is not intended to take away protection given to pharma companies. It focuses only on Covid-19 vaccines, associated medicines, and cure,” he said at a WTO virtual event on ‘Covid-19 and vaccine equity’ on Tuesday.
Biden Administration deeply focussed on expanding global vaccine manufacturing, delivery: US
While developed members including the EU and the US are opposing the waiver, support from various quarters in favour of temporary suspension of intellectual property rights on crucial medical products is growing.
More than 170 former world leaders and Nobel laureates have reportedly written to US President Joe Biden recently asking for a suspension of intellectual property for Covid-19 vaccines.
Since the world, clearly, is not producing sufficient vaccines due to limited licensing agreements, to bridge the supply deficit, every tool at our disposal should be used towards producing enough vaccines, he said.
All potential manufacturers need to be engaged on terms that are transparent and non-exclusive to address serious supply side constraints and scarcity.
India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative earns praise at WTO
The Minister cautioned that an inequitable vaccination programme could prolong the pandemic for many years through cycles of mutation and may cost the global economy trillions of dollars as lost output and fiscal and monetary stimulus.
“We welcome any initiative that can help to ramp up manufacturing of Covid-19 medical products. All initiatives must be explored in parallel and in a timely manner,” he said.
WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called upon vaccine manufacturers to try and turn around existing production capacity where it existed, providing know-how and technology transfer, and take steps towards longer-term investment.
Speaking at the event, the DG highlighted the importance of increased contract transparency. International organisations and financial institutions, in addition to providing financial support for existing and new capacity, could provide capacity support on regulatory issues for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, she said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...