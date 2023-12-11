The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit, beginning on Tuesday, will see intense deliberations on AI between the 24-member countries, which will work towards consensus-based ‘declaration document’ on approach to AI opportunities and risk mitigation, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and IT, on Monday.

“The entire world wants to put certain guardrails. So, there is more or less convergence of how AI should be treated, going forward,” said Vaishnaw, adding that India will be aiming for a statement.

The three-day event (December 12-14) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participants will include delegations from 24 GPAI member countries, GPAI’s multi-stakeholder experts group, global AI experts, multilateral organisations, and other relevant stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said that GPAI deliberations are expected to culminate into a declaration document, arrived at with “consensus”.

“We are negotiating a declaration document and we hope that we will be able to arrive at some consensus...Today, the world’s thinking on AI is converging,” he said, adding that people understand its potential and benefits as well as its dangers.

While some nations may prefer to opt for hard regulations, India’s approach has been one of balancing innovation and regulation. GPAI will focus on global approach to AI, he said.

“India, which has always championed democratisation of technology for masses, will moot use of AI for sustainable agriculture as well as DPI (digital public infrastructure like UPI, Aadhaar and ONDC)-like collaborative structure for harnessing the power of artificial intelligence,” Vaishnaw said.

The GPAI — a multistakeholder initiative focused on nuances of AI — has 28 member countries and the European Union (EU). India is one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, and the lead chair for GPAI in 2024.

“The world is looking up to India. Today every major country wants to join hands with India for co-creation and development of technology,” Vaishnaw said adding that the discussions will be around responsible AI, and the event will see stakeholders brainstorming on tapping opportunities and benefits of AI.

GPAI will look to bring together a common thinking on AI. “International forums typically strive to come up with document or policy direction which then becomes the way people start thinking,” Vaishnaw added citing examples like Delhi Declaration at G20 Summit.