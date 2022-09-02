Grand finale of 19th Cerebration Quiz 2022 to be held on Sunday

The much-awaited grand finale of the 19th edition of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022 is all set to take place in Mumbai on Sunday.

The on-ground event will witness a fierce battle of brains among the six contestants chosen from the regional rounds held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The contestants of the grand finale include Preetham Upadhya (Barclays) from Chennai, Krishnan Muralidhar (Alstom, India) Bengaluru, Naveen Kumar (Sai Mitra Constructions) Hyderabad, Jameer KB (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions) Kochi, Rohan Khanna (Barclays) New Delhi, and Pattabiraman R (HCL Technologies) Mumbai.

Winners of the grand finale will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (First Prize ₹75,000, 2nd Prize ₹50,000, 3rd Prize ₹25,000).

Considered to be India’s biggest corporate quiz championships, the Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor of the Cerebration Quiz 2022, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the associate partner of the event. Ajay Poonia is the quiz master.

Quiz enthusiasts can watch the LIVE streaming of the Grand Finale on September 4 from 11 AM at https://bit.ly/BLQF22 or Scan the QR Code.