Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd (GEMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd, has achieved the milestone of servicing 1 lakh electric two-wheelers in the last 6 months (April-September 2022).

The e-scooters were serviced in 275 cities through 350+ service touchpoints. The services offered ranged from periodic services (free and paid services) to accidental, warranty and general repairs. In addition, GEMPL also offers 24x7 roadside assistance and an extended warranty of up to five years subject to terms and conditions.

Speaking on the milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, said, “We believe that a successful transition towards electric mobility in India goes much beyond the sale of EVs, and also extends to a myriad customer- centric solutions and services, including easy and affordable access to quality after-sales service”.

He added, “On the back of a billion kilometres logged by our “Ampere” brand of electric scooters, this milestone signifies GEMPL’s commitment to provide high quality after-sales service and reinforces our core tenet that a customer is the most important visitor on our premises.”