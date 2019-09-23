Green Building Congress 2019 to display over 100 green products, technologies

The CII-IGBCs Green Building Congress 2019, to be held here during September 26-28, will display a number of green building products and technologies and deliberate on how to build on the momentum in sustainable built up space.

The conference to be held at HICC here on the theme ‘Green Built Environment for People and the Planet’ will discuss and deliberate on how to green various forms of built environment and explore new growth opportunities.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, said that the IGBC has launched 25 green building rating systems covering homes, cities, townships, schools, railway stations, villages, existing buildings and efforts are on to reach out their benefits to people.

Green building projects

Reddy said over 5,400 green building projects, amounting to 7 billion sq ft footprint are adopting IGBC green building rating systems. This includes over 355 projects, totalling over 242 million sq ft of registered green building footprint in Telangana, the Partner State for Green Building Congress 2019.

Green Building Congress 2019 would broadly focus on green homes, green schools, health and well-being, net zero buildings, green and smart cities, affordable green housing, construction technologies, sustainable mobility among other areas.

Reddy informed the Congress will also feature an international exhibition, where over 100 latest and emerging green building products and technologies would be on display offering an excellent insight on how green building projects facilitate a greener and healthier tomorrow.

S Srinivas, Principal Advisor, CII- Godrej GBC said the vision of the Council is to facilitate 10 billion sq ft of green building space by 2022.