Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and BITS Goa have joined hands to ‘revolutionise’ the shipbuilding and defence industry through the development and implementation of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the GSL and BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Society (BGIIES, Goa), “cementing their commitment to fostering innovation and progress in this vital sector”, a spokesperson of GSL stated on Wednesday. The signing of the MoU at Vasco da Gama happened in presence of P Ravindran, General Manager (Production), who represented GSL, and Suman Kundu, President BGIIES.

“This strategic partnership brings together the research expertise of BITS Goa and the extensive experience of Goa Shipyard Limited in shipbuilding and defence. By leveraging AI-driven solutions, they aim to enhance operational efficiency, optimize ship design processes, and strengthen defence capabilities,” commented the GSL spokesperson.

Under the MoU, both entities will collaborate closely on research and development projects to harness AI’s full potential in shipbuilding and defence applications over the period of next one year. The shared expertise and resources will facilitate the creation of advanced AI algorithms, predictive maintenance models, autonomous systems, and more, the defence PSU stated.

The joint efforts of GSL and BGIIES will undoubtedly have a far-reaching impact on the industry, reinforcing the shipyards position in the global market, the spokesperson added.

