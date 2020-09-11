GST Council meeting put off to Oct 5

Kia Sonet test drive review
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
The GST Council meeting slated for September 19 has been postponed to October 5, sources said on Friday.
The 42nd meeting of the Council has been postponed since Parliament would be in session, they added.
The Centre had last month decided that the 41st and 42nd meeting of the Council would be held on August 27 and September 19. However, then the dates for the monsoon session of Parliament was not decided.
The October 5 meeting assumes significance as the Centre and States are at loggerheads over the issue of funding Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST collection shortfall.
Of this, as per Centre’s calculation, about Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST implementation and rest Rs 1.38 lakh crore is the impact of Covid-19 on States’ revenues.
The Centre late last month gave two options to the States to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.
Chief ministers of 6 non-BJP ruled states -- West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu -- have written to the Centre opposing the options which require States to borrow to meet the shortfall.
Sources said till September 8, as many as 7 states have conveyed to the Centre about their choice of the options.
While Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura opted for borrowing Rs 97,000 crore, Sikkim and Manipur opted for the second option to borrow Rs 2.35 lakh crore.
The Centre on its part argued that the revenue accruing from GST compensation cess goes to the States and hence the Centre cannot borrow on the security of a tax it does not own.
For April-July, the GST compensation due to States stands at Rs 1.50 lakh crore.
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...