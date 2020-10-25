GST: Trading of fake invoices unearthed, reveals Rs 52.19-cr fraud in input tax credit

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
The Pune zonal unit of the Directorate-General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has unearthed trading of fake invoices and arrested one person in this connection. It is estimated that over Rs 50 crore of Input Tax Credit (ITC) was availed of illegally.
Sources in the Finance Ministry said on Sunday that a person named Tusshar Ashok Munoat has been arrested for alleged involvement in generating fake invoices on commission basis for ineligible ITC availment, and for passing them on to others fraudulently.
According to sources, he reportedly admitted to using fake invoices and owns a few firms including Rutu Enterprise, Reise Enterprises, Namo Enterprises and Patil Contractor. So far, he has issued bogus/ fake invoices for ITC availment worth Rs 32.56 lakh and passed on fake invoices for ITC worth Rs 19.63 lakh. The total ITC involved is approximately Rs 52.19 crore. Further investigations are in progress.
Sources said, during investigations against Finnova Infotech and Softtech Ltd on availment of ineligible ITC through fake invoices, it was noticed in a data analytics exercise in November last year that Rutu Enterprise and other companies including Reise Enterprises, Namo Enterprises and Patil Contractor, had issued fake invoices without supply of goods/ services. Accordingly, investigations against these firms were initiated last November and their registered premises were searched. It was found that none of these firms operated from their registered premises and were all controlled by Munoat. The details of ITC involved in the transactions pertained to the supply of construction service and works contract service, among others.
Munoat was arrested on October 21 from a remote village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. He was produced before the Magistrate, who rejected his bail application and remanded him to judicial custody till November 2.
In order to curb the menace of the fraudulent availment and passing of ITC through fake invoices, the government has started the use of Aadhaar in GST registration. The Revenue Department is in deliberations to put such dubious firms in the risk category and to block their refunds, besides other appropriate legal actions, as necessary.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...