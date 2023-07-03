Tamil Nadu Start-up and Innovation Mission, (StartupTN), functioning under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, as the nodal agency for start-up and Innovation, and Guidance Tamil Nadu have decided to work jointly to boost the ecosystem for investments across industries.

As a first measure of their joint effort, StartupTN has launched the Automotive, Electric Vehicle, and Smart Mobility Forum, an initiative for stakeholder engagement. This is the first industry forum and they have planned to launch such initiatives for 30 different sectors this year. “There is a need for StartupTN and Guidance to have a synergy given the current developments. For example, research in EV Batteries and other technologies is being carried out more by start-ups than large OEMs. I think Guidance and StartupTN need not work in silos,” V Vishnu, Managing Director & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu told businessline during the launch of the forum

Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan, who mooted the idea for joint working, said there would be a panel comprising all stakeholders who would meet and discuss every month informally. The idea is to create an umbrella setup in order to bring domain experts and stakeholders from different institutional structures to share knowledge and mutually offer technical and business mentoring and support. “We are planning to introduce such forums for 30 different industry verticals. The next one will be ‘Circular economy and climate action,” said Ramanathan.

StartupTN also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Bosch and Mahindra & Mahindra to enable corporate start-up connects for mentoring, product validation, testing, start-up, and corporate collaborations.

“Spin offs and start-ups abroad are interested in commercialising in India due to the stronger IP regime in India than China. Also, China plus one is a reality now and companies seek to invest in India and our ecosystem in Tamil Nadu gives them the confidence to come in,” said Vishnu.

