A solar EPC company from Gujarat, Trom Industries Ltd. has received a work order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for commissioning 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects at 15 metro stations that are part of the second phase of Ahmedabad metro project.

The Gandhinagar-based company will be responsible for feasibility study, design, engineering, supply, civil works, procurement, erection of suitable structure, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance for 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects. The order is valued at ₹20.70 crores and the work order is for a period of five years, stated an official release here.

Additionally, the company has also received a purchase order from M/s. Corona Remedies Private Ltd for Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant. The company has received a purchase order for supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning of Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant 4.25 MW DC & 3.57 MW AC. The value of this purchase order is ₹12.40 crore and the supply is expected to be completed within the current financial year, in a phased manner.

On August 1, 2024, Trom Industries Ltd got listed on the NSE SME platform. With an issue size of 27.28 lakh shares at face value of ₹10 each, the price band was set at ₹100 to ₹115 per share to raise ₹31.37 crores. The proceeds from this IPO will be utilised to fund capital expenditure requirements of the company towards set up of Solar Power Plant, to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

