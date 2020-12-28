Gujarat capable of vaccinating 15 lakh people daily: Official

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Gujarat is geared up to vaccinate about 15 lakh people in a day, informed a top government official on Monday.
Gujarat’s Chief Immunization Officer, Dr Nayan Jani, informed that the State has about 15,000 qualified vaccinators, besides a strong network of 2,200 cold-chain points.
“We have identified that we have about one crore people with over 50 years of age who are being considered to be vaccinated in the first round,” Jani said during a media orientation workshop on ‘Covid-19 vaccine and Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ supported by UNICEF India and jointly organised by the Centre for Communication of Child Rights (CCCR) at PDPU, Gandhinagar and Gujarat Media Club.
On average, each qualified vaccinator will administer vaccine on 100 beneficiaries on a daily basis.
In his video address, Jani also informed that the Covid-19 vaccination will be the State’s first experience using 100 per cent digital platform while maintaining the Covid protocol.
Unlike the mass vaccination drives for measles and rubella that have been undertaken since 1985, this is the first time prior registrations are being made and certificate of vaccinations are being provided on digital platforms.
Notably, Gujarat is among the four States going for a dry run to check vaccination systems and supply chains. The other three are Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Punjab.
Jani informed that during the two-day mock drill, the first day would be used to identification of the beneficiaries and IT platforms, while the second day will be on the vaccination sites, testing the supply chain and administration of the vaccine.
Gujarat is conducting a dry run at 19 locations ranging from medical colleges, district medical centres, private hospitals to primary health centres, community health centres located at municipal corporation areas and in the districts of Rajkot and Gandhinagar.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...