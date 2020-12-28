Gujarat capable of vaccinating 15 lakh people daily: Official

Gujarat is geared up to vaccinate about 15 lakh people in a day, informed a top government official on Monday.

Gujarat’s Chief Immunization Officer, Dr Nayan Jani, informed that the State has about 15,000 qualified vaccinators, besides a strong network of 2,200 cold-chain points.

“We have identified that we have about one crore people with over 50 years of age who are being considered to be vaccinated in the first round,” Jani said during a media orientation workshop on ‘Covid-19 vaccine and Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ supported by UNICEF India and jointly organised by the Centre for Communication of Child Rights (CCCR) at PDPU, Gandhinagar and Gujarat Media Club.

On average, each qualified vaccinator will administer vaccine on 100 beneficiaries on a daily basis.

Digital drive

In his video address, Jani also informed that the Covid-19 vaccination will be the State’s first experience using 100 per cent digital platform while maintaining the Covid protocol.

Unlike the mass vaccination drives for measles and rubella that have been undertaken since 1985, this is the first time prior registrations are being made and certificate of vaccinations are being provided on digital platforms.

Notably, Gujarat is among the four States going for a dry run to check vaccination systems and supply chains. The other three are Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Punjab.

Jani informed that during the two-day mock drill, the first day would be used to identification of the beneficiaries and IT platforms, while the second day will be on the vaccination sites, testing the supply chain and administration of the vaccine.

Gujarat is conducting a dry run at 19 locations ranging from medical colleges, district medical centres, private hospitals to primary health centres, community health centres located at municipal corporation areas and in the districts of Rajkot and Gandhinagar.