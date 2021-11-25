Gujarat CM in Delhi to woo investors for 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the team of top bureaucrats from the States are conducting one-to-one meeting with the captains of the industry in Delhi as part of the roadshow for the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) to be held in January 2022.

As the iconic business congregation approaches closer, Gujarat administration is wooing prospective investors to invest in a variety of areas in the State.

Chief Minister Patel will hold interaction with the industry leaders regarding the new and emerging investment opportunities in the State of Gujarat. He will also brief the prospective investors about the novel initiatives and policies of the State.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister's Office informed that the Chief Minister will also hold meetings with the diplomats and envoys stationed in Delhi.

The theme of the 10th edition of the biennial event is ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by senior bureaucrats including Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Kailashnathan, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary - industries, Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

The Summit, which was started in 2003 by then Gujarat Chief Minister and now the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been a biennial feature for business and investor community in the country and globally. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summit was deferred in January 2021.

Over the years, the investment summit had become a trigger to channelize investments and give a boost to the overall business ecosystem in the State.

In the 9th edition of VGGS-2019, as many as 2,458 B-2-B meetings had taken place, up from 350 in the preceding edition of the Summit. And there were 1,140 B-to-G meetings between the businesses and Gujarat government

departments on policy or regulatory guidance or resolution.

For the 10th Edition the State government has already received investment promises worth Rs 24,185 crore through 20 MoUs signed by the companies like Kiri Industries Meghmani Organics and Meghmani Finechem Limited, Borosil Renewables and Borosil, KEI Industries and PSU oil major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC).