The CNG pump dealers in Gujarat on Thursday called off their indefinite strike call after the oil companies resolved the stand-off. In a statement on Thursday, The Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers’ Association (FGPDA) stated that a meeting of the office bearers and officers of the oil companies was convened in Gandhinagar in the presence of the officials of the State Civil Supplies Department.

“The oil companies have assured to clear our margin demand by March 20. We have received this assurance from the oil companies in writing. This fulfils our four-year old demands, hence we have decided to withdraw our strike call,” said the FGPDA statement.

The CNG pump dealers selling compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat had called for an indefinite strike from March 3 demanding an increase in their dealer margins and clearance of previous dues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit