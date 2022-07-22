Gujarat Government to offer e-FIR service for common theft incidents

Taking a step further into the digital governance, Gujarat Government will now offer e-FIR (First Information Report) service for crimes related to mobile or two-wheeler theft.

In order to achieve faster resolution of 'common' incidents, such as mobile or two-wheeler theft in the State, a complainant can file e-FIR through online mode. The police will contact the complainant within first 48 hours of filing an e-FIR and visit the spot of incident. The investigation will be completed within 21 days, and a status report will be submitted to the court, stated Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Government of Gujarat. The citizens would no longer need to visit the police station to file a complaint for the theft of mobile or two-wheeler, he added.

Currently, there are 16 police-related services being offered through online mode, including registration of senior citizens, tenants, domestic help, or property registration, missing person report, and Police NOC, etc.

The e-FIR system will be synchronised with Gujarat State police CCTV Command and Control Centre so as to identify the reported stolen two-wheeler. The system will flash the number of the vehicle on the screens of command control-room once the stolen vehicle makes a movement on the city roads.

The Minister informed the e-governance initiatives had started under the e-GujCop project envisioned by then chief minister of the State, now Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and then, MoS-Home Gujarat Amit Shah, who is now country’s Home Minister.