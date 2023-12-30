Liquor access permits in GIFT City will be granted only to those aged 21 or above, said the Gujarat government in a list of guidelines issued on Saturday regarding alcohol consumption within the GIFT City campus. Liquor access permits and temporary permits for visitors will be issued only to those who have attained 21 years of age at a cost of ₹1,000 per annum. This is one of the important guidelines for liqour consumption as several employees in GIFT City, especially in KPOs, are youngsters. Liquor access permits shall be issued for two years and can be renewed for two years at a time. The temporary permits will be only for a single day. Per the guidelines, those with permits will have to consume alcohol within a designated “wine and dine”) area.

Hotels, Clubs or Restaurants in GIFT City will have to approach the Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise at Gandhinagar with necessary documents for the issuance of FL3 license needed for serving liquor within the GIFT City campus. These entities will have to keep detailed records of liquor stocks and keep the entire facility under CCTV surveillance. CCTV records have to be maintained for three months.

Last week, the Gujarat government had relaxed the stringent liquor consumption norms for GIFT City and allowed “wine and dine” services. After serving liquor if any remains unconsumed in the said area, the same shall be destroyed. The FL3 license will be issued for one to five years initially. Fees for this license will be ₹1 lakh per annum and a security deposit of ₹2 lakh.

Riders ahead

Other than the permits issued by the designated authority for GIFT City, those in possession of health liquor permits, visitor permits and tourist permits will not get access to alcohol in GIFT City. Gujarat government currently allocated liquor permits for health reasons and for visitors travelling to the state. The government has already clarified that employees and officials, as well as visitors of GIFT City can only get permits to consume alcohol in GIFT City. Temporary permits to visitors will be issued by the HR head or PRO (or any designated official) of respective companies in GIFT City hosting the visitors. However, all those who.consume alcohol will not be allowed to drive vehicles. Those found violating the guidelines will be booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act 1949, the government added.

