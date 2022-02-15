Gujarat govt signs MoU with QX Global Group

The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global business process management company QX Global Group Limited, for the holistic development of the IT and ITeS sector in the State.

Under the MoU, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, around 2,000 jobs will be generated in the IT sector in the coming days.

The Gujarat government's Department of Science and Technology had announced a new IT/ ITeS policy for the next five years in a push to develop a robust ecosystem for the IT and digital sector.

Snehal Patel, Deputy Director of the science and technology department and Gujarat representative of QX Global Group Ltd, signed the MoU on Tuesday, a State government communique informed.

“Gujarat is committed to contribute in building a self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with this new IT policy,” said the chief minister, adding that the state government would also provide assistance in the company’s Gujarat operations.

Frank Robbins, CEO of QX Global Group, said over a videoconferencing link that the company, started in 2003-04, has over 2,300 trained IT manpower, of whom around 1,700 are in Gujarat.