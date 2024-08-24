The Gujarat government on Saturday granted in-principle approval for adding 2,400 MW of thermal power at three existing power stations in the State. As per the approval granted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, 800 MW of capacity will be added to each of the thermal power stations at Gandhinagar, Sikka, and Ukai, stated an official release here.

The thermal power capacity addition will take Gujarat’s installed power generation capacity to 55,768 MW. This includes 28,406 MW of installed capacity from non-conventional sources, it added. In 2019, the Gujarat government had resolved to promote renewable energy by not setting up any new thermal power stations in the State.

The State’s per capita electricity consumption has risen from 2,283 units in 2021-22 to 2,402.49 units in 2022-23. To meet this increasing demand, lignite and coal-based supercritical thermal power extensions have become crucial. These three plants will utilise domestic coal as its energy source, equipped with advanced emission control systems and high-efficiency air pollution control equipment to reduce its impact on air quality.

Additionally, Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) will implement comprehensive waste management strategies. Coal-based power plants play a critical role in the State during non-solar hours, drought periods, low wind conditions and limited gas availability. They are essential, alongside renewable energy sources, to ensure a continuous and reliable power supply to consumers while maintaining energy security.