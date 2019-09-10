Gujarat puts 114 dams on high alert as widespread rains continue

As monsoon rains continue to lash most parts of Gujarat, the State has put more than half of its dams on high alert following heavy water inflows at the reservoirs.

As per the latest update from the State Water Resources department, out of the 204 reservoirs in the State, 114 dams have been put on 'high alert' with over 90 per cent filling.

The Sardar Sarovar dam on Narmada river is also put on high alert with water level at 136 meters. The full capacity of the reservoir is 138.6 meters. It is expected to touch the full capacity soon, as the heavy inflow of water continues at the dam following fresh rains in upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat has so far received total rainfall of 926.59 mm, which is 13.5 per cent more than its Long-Period Average(LPA) of 816 mm. The current year's monsoon activity showed rainfall picking up in August, when it received 446 mm rains, while so far in September month the State has received 150 mm rains.

Rainfall recieved during the first two months of monsoon -June and July were 109 and 222 mm respectively.

Regions affected

Some of the most dry regions in the State, Kutch and Saurashtra have receivced excess rains thereby brightening the prospects for rabi sowing, which begins in winter. The major rabi crops include wheat, maize, pulses, mustard, cumin seed (jeera) and sugar cane among others.

Kutch has received 42 per cent more rains at 570 mm up from its normal average of 401 mm. The rainfall in Saurashtra was recorded at 746 mm, which is about 13 per cent more than its LPA of 663 mm.

Central Gujarat region including Ahmedabad received total 847 mm rainfall, which is 4 per cent more than the LPA of 812 mm. South Gujarat region, too has received excess rainfall of 1747 mm, about 23 per cent more than its LPA of 1418 mm.

The rainfall in North Gujarat is, however, deficient by 10 per cent, with Banaskantha and Mehsana districts receiving 83 per cent rainfall of their respective LPA.