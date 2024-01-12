Launching Gujarat’s mission to produce Green Hydrogen, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while addressing the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit on Friday morning said the state has set a target of producing 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMPTA) of green hydrogen by 2030 and has allocated two lakh hectares of land for this purpose.

“For green growth in the state, Gujarat has allocated ₹2 lakh crore budget for five years. A special land policy has been made for the production of green hydrogen and has allocated 2 lakh hectares of land in Kutch and Banaskantha for this purpose,” said Patel while addressing a seminar titled, “Gujarat: The Green Hydrogen Destination of India.”

The Chief Minister said his government is also giving incentives for the production of electrolysers.

“The Prime Minister has set a target of 5 MMPTA of hydrogen production by 2030. To meet this target, Gujarat has set itself an ambitious target of producing 3 MMTPA of hydrogen,” he said, adding that Gujarat has the potential to become a green hydrogen hub.

Pilot project

Gujarat has floated a pilot project for producing 7.58 tonnes of green hydrogen per day. “Gujarat is also analysing the feasibility of hydrogen blending with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for its efficient utilisation. This gradual transition will allow industries to adopt green hydrogen without significant infrastructure changes,” said Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals department.

Speaking on the occasion, VK Saraswat, member NITI Aayog raised questions on the affordability of green hydrogen. “Because of the cost of electrolysers, there are big question marks on the affordability of green hydrogen. If we reach our 2030 vision then we have to reduce the cost of electrolysers by about 80 percent. We have to improve the efficiency of these electrolysers to about 75 percent and we have to give electricity at not more than ₹2 per unit. If we can combine these things then we will be able to achieve the target,” Saraswat said.

According to the Gujarat government, the state will require $20-25 billion of investments by 2030 for setting up just 1 MMPTA of green hydrogen capacity, This will include 8-10 GW of installed capacity of Electrolysers costing ₹45000-57000 crore and 20-30 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit