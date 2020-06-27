Gujarat: Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankarsinh Vaghela has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been put under quarantine at his residence near Gandhinagar.

The 80-year-old has been actively touring and meeting people in distress in the State amid Covid-19 outbreak.

As per reports, he had been complaining of fever and cold for last couple of days. His samples were collected on Friday, and the results showed him positive for Covid-19.

Vaghela had recently quit from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the Rajya Sabha polls in the State. He had joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP after parting ways with Congress in 2019.

Once associated with erstwhile Jan Sangh and then the BJP, Vaghela had split from the BJP and floated his own party to became the Chief Minister of the State in 1996 with external support from the Congress. However, in 1997, he merged his party with Congress and served as Union Minister under UPA 1.