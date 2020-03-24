Gujarat surveys 10 lakh people as more Covid-19 cases surface

Gujarat on Tuesday reported four more positive cases of coronavirus taking the tally to 33. Of the four new positive cases, three were infected through local transmission prompting the government to take extra precautionary measures.

All the infected patients are stable, informed Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government.

Ravi also stated that as there is local transmission reported in some cases, the State has initiated extensive door-to-door survey to contact individuals to check the presence of virus.

"Over 10 lakh people have been surveyed to check the presence of the virus. Also, we have obtained passenger list of international travellers and those travelled through domestic airports and have Gujarat as their destination. All these people are being surveyed," she said.

The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will conduct a daily meeting with a high-powered committee to oversee the implementation of the measures taken by the government.

The Director General of Police, Gujarat Shivanand Jha late on Monday announced state-wide lock-down starting from midnight of Monday till March 31.

Earlier Municipal Corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Gandhinagar and Kutch district were put under lock-down with positive cases being reported from these centers.

Under the lockdown, businesses, offices, factories barring essential services will remain closed. Those violating the lockdown will face legal punishment.

Jha had also informed that the State will deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) apart from the State Police force to effectively implement the lockdown. He also mentioned that additionally four companies of Rapid Action Force have been requested and will be arranged soon.

Gujarat has already sealed its borders with the neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

State had reported a sharp surge in positive cases with 12 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 29.