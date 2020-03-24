Gujarat surveys 10 lakh people as more Covid-19 cases surface

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Gujarat on Tuesday reported four more positive cases of coronavirus taking the tally to 33. Of the four new positive cases, three were infected through local transmission prompting the government to take extra precautionary measures.
All the infected patients are stable, informed Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government.
Ravi also stated that as there is local transmission reported in some cases, the State has initiated extensive door-to-door survey to contact individuals to check the presence of virus.
"Over 10 lakh people have been surveyed to check the presence of the virus. Also, we have obtained passenger list of international travellers and those travelled through domestic airports and have Gujarat as their destination. All these people are being surveyed," she said.
The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will conduct a daily meeting with a high-powered committee to oversee the implementation of the measures taken by the government.
The Director General of Police, Gujarat Shivanand Jha late on Monday announced state-wide lock-down starting from midnight of Monday till March 31.
Earlier Municipal Corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Gandhinagar and Kutch district were put under lock-down with positive cases being reported from these centers.
Under the lockdown, businesses, offices, factories barring essential services will remain closed. Those violating the lockdown will face legal punishment.
Jha had also informed that the State will deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) apart from the State Police force to effectively implement the lockdown. He also mentioned that additionally four companies of Rapid Action Force have been requested and will be arranged soon.
Gujarat has already sealed its borders with the neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
State had reported a sharp surge in positive cases with 12 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 29.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...