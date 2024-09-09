Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th Global RE-INVEST Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo at Gandhinagar, on September 16.

A three-day flagship event of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, at Mahatma Mandir will bring together key players in the renewable energy sector. The event will have a plenary session of all chief ministers on the first day and a similar session of all state energy ministers on the second day.

Representatives from Germany, Australia, Norway, Denmark, among others will be in attendance. Sessions will be held on topics including Green Hydrogen, Innovative Models for round the clock renewable energy, making India a hub in Battery energy storage and mainstreaming offshore wind in India.

