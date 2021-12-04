Omicron in India: First case in Gujarat confirmed

Gujarat reported its first case of Omicron variant after samples taken from a Covid-19 patient in Jamnagar showed Omicron variant.

This takes the total confirmed Omicron cases in India to three after two cases were reported in Bengaluru last week.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed that a 72-year old resident of Jamnagar who had arrived from Zimbabwe and tested positive for Covid-19 and his samples were sent for whole genome sequencing on November 28. The reports came on Saturday confirming the variant of infection as Omicron.

The person had arrived at Ahmedabad airport, from where he went to Jamnagar.

Gujarat is currently sending its 100 per cent positive samples having CT-value below 25 are sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of any new varient. The results are out in 4-5 days.

After a sustained decline over the past fortnight, daily new cases have started going up again in the State. For the 24 hours ending Friday 4 PM, total 45 new cases were reported in the State. The number of active cases increased to 318 in the State as on December 3.

There has been a sustained increase in the daily new cases since November 29, from 27, to 40 on November 30, 45 on December 1 which increased to 50 on December 2.