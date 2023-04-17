The Punjab police have arrested gunner Desai Mohan on charges of shooting four personnel to death in Bhatinda military station on April 19 from a service rifle, which he stole two days before the incident, due to “personal animosity”.

On April 12, while he was on sentry duty, Mohan recovered the weapon from its hiding place at around 4.30 am, moved to the first floor of the military station, and killed all four personnel while they were asleep, the gunner from the Army’s artillery unit is said to have confessed in his interrogation to the local police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bathinda, Gulneet Khurana told media that the Army gunner on “sustained interrogation” confessed to stealing an INSAS rifle and a magazine to killing four of his colleagues. “After sustained interrogation, we found that one weapon has been stolen and that was used to kill the jawans.

Later, one individual from the Artillery unit was detained and during interrogation, he confessed to the police his involve ment in stealing an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues. Initial investigations indicate that this was due to personal enmity,” said SSP Bathinda.

In the initial FIR filed on April 12, the Army gunner had let investigators on the wrong trail by stating he saw two people in civilian dress and wearing face masks, carry the INSAS rifle and a axe.

After coming out of the barracks, they ran towards the jungle on the morning of the shootout.

Commenting on Mohan’s arrest, sources in South Western Command HQ said the Indian Army practices zero tolerance to such acts of indiscipline and is committed to ensure that the guilty will get punished as per law. All possible assistance is being provided to Punjab Police and other agencies for early conclusion of investigations, they added.