GVK EMRI sets up a 50-bed hospital near Hyderabad for Covid care

GVK EMRI has set up a 50-bed multi-specialty hospital near Kompally in the city outskirts.

Presently it will cater exclusively to Covid-19, and treatment will be provided free of charge.

A not-for-profit organization, GVK-EMRI is the largest ambulatory care provider in the world, providing emergency medical services coverage to 800 million people across India.

“We have taken this initiative to supplement the efforts of the Government of Telangana to serve the poor, vulnerable sections of society. The new GVK EMRI Hospital currently has a capacity of 30 oxygen beds, 10 non-oxygen beds and 10 ICU beds. There is also a provision of single room accommodation,” it informed in a statement.

The medical specialists from the University of Michigan will provide guidance for case management of the patients admitted here. In addition, it has Covid lab, pharmacology support and a 24x7 ambulance service.

It plans to continue hospital services post Covid as a multi-specialty hospital.