Haffkine Institute gets Centre’s nod to manufacture Covaxin

The central government has given permission to the Haffkine Institute to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech.
“ The central government’s Science and Technology Department has given permission to manufacture Covaxin with the transfer of technology from Bharat Biotech. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request and issuing the permission” CM Office tweeted at 11.27 pm on Thursday.
In March, Thackeray had urged the Centre to grant permission to State-owned Haffkine to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine. Thackeray had told PM that Haffkine can manufacture Covid -19 vaccine after technology transfer under Mission Covid-19 and under the guidance of the ICMR. Or it can also work under fill and finish basis. In case of any option, it can produce 126 million doses, Thackeray had said.
The press statement by the CM office added that in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renu Swaroop, informed that the approval was given as per the recommendation of the committee of scientific experts and a period of one year has been given for the development of Covaxin.
Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation should start production as soon as possible in view of the current growing infection and demand for vaccines, the letter said. The institute should appoint experienced and trained technicians, it added.
“ CM Thackeray has also asked the Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to monitor the project and complete the production on time” the press note added.
