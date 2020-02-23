Haier launches 83 products, some AI- and IoT-powered

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Home appliances and consumer electronics brand Haier has launched 83 products in different categories, including some powered by Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Thing solutions.
“The home appliances industry has entered the era of IoT and new technologies with customers looking for products that provide a connected and a holistic new age experience,” Eric Braganza, President of Haier Appliances India, said, after unveiling the new range of products.
The new range included refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines and LED TVs.
With the expansion of its product portfolio to smart home solutions, the brand expects to continue its high growth momentum in different categories. The firm, which has a network of 20,000 dealers, has 539 service centres covering 19,000 pin codes across the country.
On Saturday, it showcased its AI-enabled Smart TVs and smart refrigerators and WiFi-enabled washing machines along with other products.
With an eye on the upcoming summer season, Haier has lined up 29 new air conditioners to cater to diverse needs of its customers.
