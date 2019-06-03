Harsh Vardhan assumes charge

The newly-appointed Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan started his work from the word go. He held a meeting of senior bureaucrats at his residence to take a stock of his Ministry on Saturday and so that when he met the media on Monday he was well prepared.

A doctor by profession, Harsh Vardhan emphasised on the need of preventive healthcare in India, and gave a lowdown on the construction of health and wellness centres. “Close to 16,000 HWCs have been constructed of the 1.5 lakh target. We are making HWCs more women and children centric. The focus will also be on the elderly as well as on preventive and promotive health,” Harshvardhan said.

Even as Ayushman Bharat has been launched much more needs to be done if we want to achieve the objective of ‘Health for All,’ he said.

He said the Ministry is aiming at time-bound completion of 21 AIIMs institutes as also expansion and improvement in quality of medical education.