Harsh Vardhan assumes charge

Is the e-way bill system another inspector raj?
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
The newly-appointed Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan started his work from the word go. He held a meeting of senior bureaucrats at his residence to take a stock of his Ministry on Saturday and so that when he met the media on Monday he was well prepared.
A doctor by profession, Harsh Vardhan emphasised on the need of preventive healthcare in India, and gave a lowdown on the construction of health and wellness centres. “Close to 16,000 HWCs have been constructed of the 1.5 lakh target. We are making HWCs more women and children centric. The focus will also be on the elderly as well as on preventive and promotive health,” Harshvardhan said.
Even as Ayushman Bharat has been launched much more needs to be done if we want to achieve the objective of ‘Health for All,’ he said.
He said the Ministry is aiming at time-bound completion of 21 AIIMs institutes as also expansion and improvement in quality of medical education.
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
The Wings Steel Sports wireless Bluetooth earphones look chic and offer crisp, immersive audio
It is a tiny park project that will go a long way in bringing joy to blind children. A sensory playground has ...
As increasing fear of a slowdown and recession triggers a sell-off in risky assets
They can give a nuanced view of the global economy
The indices gained marginally last week; the central bank’s policy meet could set the direction
Though the Centre rakes in the money, not all investors are assured of gains from the divestment candidates.
A new generation of detectives has captured the imagination of thriller lovers in Bengal
YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s scale of victory has surprised even his own party, but no one ever doubted the fire in ...
“Muriel’s inviting us to see a movie,” I say to Bins. “Coming?” He doesn’t look up from his laptop. So I ...
A new book allows a magical peek into the Mughal world of date-stuffed naan and samosa-studded biryani
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...