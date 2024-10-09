Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that BJP victory in Haryana has dispelled the myth that Modi 3.0 has weakened. The BJP got a clear majority in the State assembly polls, registering a third successive win.

“The results that were declared yesterday for election in Haryana make up for what is perceived as a weaker (BJP),” she said here at a conference responding to a question from Financial Times.

When asked whether the BJP’s reduced strength would impact its ability to push key legislation in Parliament, she said the Haryana results had dispelled the myth that the government was weak.

“I don’t see the opposition behaving in less than what a constructive opposition should behave like.” The Minister also said that till now, there had been only one session of Parliament after the NDA returned for the third time. “During the budget session, there was no severe opposition by anybody because issues were well-established and well-argued. So it (Budget) passed through,” she said.

Green initiatives

To another query on India’s green initiatives, Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front in setting the agenda for the country and the commitments given at UN Climate Change Conference COP 21 were fulfilled by India well ahead of time, with its own resources.

On decarbonisation of India’s economy, she said the government has brought in PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for 13 sunrise sectors, which included green energy.

“We also have PLI for automobiles and electric vehicles. So, budget has never been a constraint in promoting the green sectors,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking about the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’, the minister said the scheme has been provided budgetary support and has received an overwhelming response from the common citizens.