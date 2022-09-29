Twitter is trending with the hashtag #SaveHasdeo. Hasdeo in Chattisgarh is in the limelight after the Adivasi community started protesting against the cutting of trees for the Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) Phase 2 coal block.

While the movement has been going on for a while, it gained attention again when villagers started an indefinite protest in April 2022. The mining contract has been given to Adani Private Enterprise Limited.

Amid the protests, noted environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam, took to Twitter and said, “I will be soon visiting Chhattisgarh to protest to #SaveHasdeo forest from coal mafia. Why the nation silence on this? We need to wake up!”

I will be soon visiting Chhattisgarh to protest to #SaveHasdeo forest from coal mafia. Why the nation silence on this? We need to wake up!



And dear @bhupeshbaghel Sir, your children and grandchildren will not forgive you for the damage you have done today to our planet. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ddkyIoRerw — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 28, 2022

Here are some of the tweets on the issue.

Friday For Future India, a global youth led movement for climate justice, tweeted about the issue.

Noted environmentalist Medha Patkar voiced her concern about Hasdeo.

Shreyansh Budhia who hosts a climate podcast, tweeted about the Hasdeo region.

Massive tree felling underway in the pristine forests of Hasdeo for a Adani Coal mine as On the 26th of September 2022, the Chattisgarh forest department gave the clearance to cut trees for the second phase of mine. #SaveHasdeo .

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/FBnfoqSOyg — Fridays For Future India (@FFFIndia) September 29, 2022

Hasdeo aranyan bachaneke badale policebal ka upyog,adivasi sarpancho ki giraftari,jabaran ped katna...sab kuch adivasiyonpar aur prakruti par atyachar hai....isase baghel sarkar,Rahul gandhijiki yatraka prabhav kya kalankit nahi karegi? — Medha Patkar (@medhanarmada) September 27, 2022

Dear members of Indian Diaspora Abroad,



India's forests, indigenous communities, agriculture, people need you now more than ever! Our forests, lives, people in CG's #SaveHasdeo region are in danger. Help us by mobilising your communities and protesting!@IndianAssociManpic.twitter.com/Vl5G86jPHt — Shreyansh Budhia (@BudhiaShreyansh) September 29, 2022

Yogesh Deshmukh, pointing out the importance of flora and fauna while tweeting about the issue.

When a tree falls,not only the tree dies,hundreds of fauna living with it and the whole ecosystem biodiversity are destroyed forever.

We have no planet B.we will never let the chhattisgarh dump yard of ore and coal mines.#SaveHasdeo please we can't eat coal.#Save_Hasdeo_Forestpic.twitter.com/mLi9jpu1aB — YOGESH DESHMUKH/യോഗേഷ്/ಯೋಗೇಶ್ (@yogeshbhau09) September 28, 2022

Let India Breathe, an environment communications collective, voiced there concern about the Hasdeo forests.

Madhuri Shukla, Medico-social worker, on the occasion of World Tourism day mentioned as to how Chhattisgarh is moving towards disaster tourism.

Tribal Army, a platform for tribal people, asked the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Rahul Gandhi about the cutting of trees.

The felling of trees has started again for Adani's coal mine in Hasdeo Aranya of Chhattisgarh. The protesting tribals have been arrested. Tribals were promised by @bhupeshbaghel@RahulGandhi that no tree would be cut in Hasdeo. Why there is a difference between doing and saying?? pic.twitter.com/nSvrIgq2cN — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) September 28, 2022

Kerima Mohideen, Education Coordinator, mentioned about the indefinite strike by the tribal people to save the forest.

Yesterday was the 204th day of the indefinite protest to save Hasdeo Forest by the communities whose rights to the forest are threatened by plans to mine coal. #SaveHasdeohttps://t.co/yb82F6MddQ — Kerima Mohideen (@KerimaMohideen) September 24, 2022

