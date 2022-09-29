Twitter is trending with the hashtag #SaveHasdeo. Hasdeo in Chattisgarh is in the limelight after the Adivasi community started protesting against the cutting of trees for the Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) Phase 2 coal block.
While the movement has been going on for a while, it gained attention again when villagers started an indefinite protest in April 2022. The mining contract has been given to Adani Private Enterprise Limited.
Amid the protests, noted environmental activist, Licypriya Kangujam, took to Twitter and said, “I will be soon visiting Chhattisgarh to protest to #SaveHasdeo forest from coal mafia. Why the nation silence on this? We need to wake up!”
Here are some of the tweets on the issue.
Friday For Future India, a global youth led movement for climate justice, tweeted about the issue.
Noted environmentalist Medha Patkar voiced her concern about Hasdeo.
Shreyansh Budhia who hosts a climate podcast, tweeted about the Hasdeo region.
Yogesh Deshmukh, pointing out the importance of flora and fauna while tweeting about the issue.
Let India Breathe, an environment communications collective, voiced there concern about the Hasdeo forests.
Madhuri Shukla, Medico-social worker, on the occasion of World Tourism day mentioned as to how Chhattisgarh is moving towards disaster tourism.
Tribal Army, a platform for tribal people, asked the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Rahul Gandhi about the cutting of trees.
Kerima Mohideen, Education Coordinator, mentioned about the indefinite strike by the tribal people to save the forest.