About 60 per cent of shrub forest in the Amaravati Capital region has been cleared and the remaining works are progressing well.

This information was disclosed by the officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) in a review meeting on Amravati Greenfield Capital Project and CRDA works chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Thursday.

The process of land pooling from the farmers was discontinued by the previous YSR Congress Party Government and it should be commenced as soon as possible to acquire 3,558 acres of land from two villages in the new capital region, the Chief Minister said.

He asked officials to initiate steps to resume the construction of CRDA’s head office which was also halted by the YSRCP Government along with ‘Happy Nest’ residential project in the capital region. The construction works of CRDA’s new office should be completed in 90 days from today, he added.

Naidu also asked the officials to design a new logo for Amaravati to signify the focus on the upcoming capital city on futuristic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and suggested that Amaravati be developed as an AI city.