An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as ‘Mukhya Sewadar’, and other organisers of the religious event where a tragic stampede occurred.

Advocate Gaurav Dwivedi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Hathras Stampede incident.

The disaster struck during a religious congregation (satsang) in Hathras district, UP, on Tuesday, resulting in over 100 deaths, mostly women and children, and leaving more than 300 injured.

As per reports, the incident took place while religious preacher ‘Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba’ was addressing his followers in a specially erected tent between the villages of Fhulrai and Mughalghadi in the Sikandra Rau area.

The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, with various theories circulating.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, after a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening, stated, “The state government will thoroughly investigate whether this was an accident or a conspiracy. We will take the strictest action against those responsible for the tragedy.”