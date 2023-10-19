The government said on Thursday that it has asked Google to get the entire design ecosystem and chip manufacturing to India in the next three years. The company was also nudged to bring in its supply chain to the country.

“I have asked Google to bring the entire design ecosystem of Tensor chips and its fab to India in the next three years. Also, to manufacture Google Fold premium smartphones in India soon and, thirdly, the ecosystem Google has developed so far, to further strengthen that ecosystem. The entire team of Google supply chain will be working here to support the ecosystem, so that the component ecosystem gets here,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and IT.

Speaking on the sidelines of Google for India event, Vaishnaw said Google’s announcement to make Pixel smartphones in India is a big achievement of the make in India policy.

“Earlier, 98 per cent mobile phones that were used in India were imported. Now, 98 per cent mobile phones [used in the country] are made in India... Electronics companies now want to set up their base in India. India has emerged as a trusted value chain partner,” he said.

‘a big step’

Talking about Google’s payment gateway – Gpay – which announced giving formal credit to people and small businesses, Vaishnaw said that it is a big step, especially for small-time farmers or entrepreneurs, who wish to start something new.

Google announced that GPay will now enable the availability of reliable and responsible formal credit to people and small businesses by offering customised credit products from some of India’s top lenders on the platform.

“Just like there has been a lot of change now through payments (digital payment systems), digital credit will also see a sea of change in the coming years. This will also lead to a competitive environment among the banks, and customers can choose from a variety of options suitable to them. Digital credit is going to become a big phenomenon in the next two years,” Vaishnaw added.