Have TN shoppers gotten into their groove

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
“Are consumers back with a vengeance?” This will be the topic of discussion at Conversations, second in the series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign Tamil Nadu Smiling, on Tuesday at 11 am.
Tamil Nadu Smiling, is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.
As a part of this initiative, the series of webinars in various formats and panning across industries will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.
The second Conversation in the series will focus on how the pandemic has applied the brakes on an already slowing Indian economy. Consumers fled the scene not sure how the future will unfold. Months later as the lockdown has eased gradually, they are coming back. Early numbers suggest that they are returning with a vengeance.
Will the strong revival in consumption sustain? Will this festival season set the pace for a strong economic recovery?
A panel of experts will discuss these issues and enlighten us as what the ground reality is.
The experts are:
Jeyasree Ravi, Founder, Palam Silks; Suhail Sattar, Chairman, Chennai Chapter of Retailers Association of India and Co-founder & Director, Hasbro Clothing and finally, Charath Narasimhan, Managing Director of Indian Terrain. TE Raja Simhan, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine will moderate the discussion.
To register for free, scan the QR code or WhatsApp ‘Conversations’ to 89392 83283.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...