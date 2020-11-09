Have TN shoppers gotten into their groove

“Are consumers back with a vengeance?” This will be the topic of discussion at Conversations, second in the series of webinars being organised as a part of The Hindu Group’s ongoing campaign Tamil Nadu Smiling, on Tuesday at 11 am.

Tamil Nadu Smiling, is aimed at bringing together the people of the State, its traders and retail organisations and government authorities to find ways to emerge from the effects of the pandemic.

Webinar series

As a part of this initiative, the series of webinars in various formats and panning across industries will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.

The second Conversation in the series will focus on how the pandemic has applied the brakes on an already slowing Indian economy. Consumers fled the scene not sure how the future will unfold. Months later as the lockdown has eased gradually, they are coming back. Early numbers suggest that they are returning with a vengeance.

Will the strong revival in consumption sustain? Will this festival season set the pace for a strong economic recovery?

A panel of experts will discuss these issues and enlighten us as what the ground reality is.

The experts are:

Jeyasree Ravi, Founder, Palam Silks; Suhail Sattar, Chairman, Chennai Chapter of Retailers Association of India and Co-founder & Director, Hasbro Clothing and finally, Charath Narasimhan, Managing Director of Indian Terrain. TE Raja Simhan, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine will moderate the discussion.

To register for free, scan the QR code or WhatsApp ‘Conversations’ to 89392 83283.