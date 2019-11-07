HC asks govt to start discussions with RTC staff

The Telangana High Court has asked the State government to initiate talks with the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve the more than month-long strike as it posted the matter to November 11.

It expressed displeasure about the contradictory numbers about the financials of the Corporation and the government dues being presented to the court by top government officials.

Meanwhile, the Union Government’s submission to the court said that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (the undivided entity) has not been split yet.

This submission could delay the plans of the Telangana government to privatise some routes being operated by the TSRTC and taking other key decisions regarding the future of the corporation.

The Centre has a stake of 33 per cent in the utility, giving it a say in the affairs of the corporation.

JAC for talks

Aswhathama Reddy, the Chairman of Joint Action Committee of TSRTC Employees’ Unions, has appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to hold talks with the employees to end the strike.

“The Chief Minister is spending so much time in reviewing the situation. Instead, he can spare some time to discuss the demands and arrive at a solution,” he said.

The strike continues even after the government set a deadline for the employees to resume work by November 5, Less than 300 employees went back to work.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier threatened to privatise 5,000 routes, held a marathon nine-hour review meeting on Wednesday .

RTC slapped notice

Meanwhile, the Telangana Road Transport Authority has served a notice on the RTC to pay dues of about ₹450 crore towards transport taxes, asking the utility to remit the amount immediately.

On Wednesday, TSRTC in-charge Managing Director Sunil Sharma told the court that the government paid ₹897 crore in excess to the corporation than the amount claimed by the corporation in dues.