HDFC Asset Management Company reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up 20 per cent at ₹437 crore against ₹364 crore logged in the same period last year on higher revenue.

Income from operations increased 18 per cent to ₹765 crore (₹649 crore).

Overall expenses were up at ₹177 crore (₹156 crore).

Average assets under management increased 11 per cent to ₹5.25 lakh crore against ₹4.29 lakh crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The actively managed equity asset was up 35 per cent at ₹2.86 lakh crore (₹2.11 lakh crore).

Its debt asset increased 14 per cent to ₹1.37 lakh crore (₹1.20 lakh crore).

However, liquid asset fell 7 per cent to ₹68,600 crore (₹74,100 crore).

Unique investors identified by PAN has increased to 7.9 million against 6.1 million.

SIP

Inflows through systematic investment plan increased 31 per cent to ₹2,240 crore (₹1,710 crore) through 5.86 million transactions.

The fund house’s net profit was down 8 per cent compared to ₹477 crore logged in the June quarter as the other income in the June quarter was up at ₹158 crore against ₹122 crore recorded in the September quarter.

Shares of the company were down at 0.14 per cent at ₹2,743 on Thursday.