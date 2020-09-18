HDFC Bank retains top spot in India’s most valuable brand rankings

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
HDFC Bank was ranked as India’s top brand for the seventh consecutive year in a row in the 2020 BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands rankings, released by WPP and Kantar on Friday.
LIC, Tata Consultancy Services, Airtel, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jio, Flipkart, Paytm and State Bank of India were among the other brands ranked in the top 10 most valuable brand rankings.
The challenging economic and social conditions created by the global pandemic and a pre-Covid-19 slowdown in the Indian economy adversely impacted the brand value of Indian companies. "This year’s ranking was worth $216 billion in brand value, a decline of 6 per cent over last year, driven largely by a slowdown in the banking and automotive sector. Despite this, 26 brands increased in value, and five were new entrants. India’s top brands also performed well against other countries where declines in brand value were much greater, " the rankings report stated.
Retail, telecom and personal care brands were among the fastest-growing categories. While retail brands witnessed a growth of 33 per cent, personal care grew by 32 per cent, and telecom segment was up 25 per cent in terms of increase in brand values.
At a time when the retail sector displayed agility to cater to the evolving needs of consumers amid the pandemic, Reliance Retail witnessed a 102 per cent growth in brand value moving up 30 places to number 25 in the brand rankings. " The brand’s core grocery offerings, as well as its integrations with other Reliance Group partners, have become agile assets for its parent company during the Covid-19 lockdown," the rankings study stated.
Preeti Reddy, the CEO - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said: "The performance of retail, telecom and FMCG brands has shown that being agile in times of crisis is critical for growth. Brands need to constantly innovate in order to survive and re-purpose themselves for the future, or risk being left behind."
Brands such as Flipkart, D-Mart and Nestle's Maggi also witnessed a significant increase in their brand values this year. Meanwhile, Dove, Indraprastha Gas, Close Up, and Crompton were among the brands that featured for the first time this year in the rankings.
Reddy pointed out that with shrinking wallets due to the pandemic induced economic downturn, brand salience and market differentiation have become among the key factors for brands to navigate the current challenges. " Trusted brands weathered the crisis better. There has also been a rise in support of local Indian brands as the sentiment to support homegrown businesses has developed among Indian consumers," she added.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...