Heads of Tech Mahindra, Dassault Systemes meet AP CM in Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussion with heads of Tech Mahindra and Dassault Systemes who met him at the AP Pavilion of World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos on Monday.

Chief Minister Reddy is leading a high-level delegation in Davos to showcase the State as a promising investment destination.

Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani, said his company would be working with Andhra Pradesh Government in the field of skill development. Reddy informed him that his government was planning to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). He invited Tech Mahindra to invest in the State.

The State Government was also working with Andhra University in drafting syllabus for high-end technology for skill development, he said.

Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systemes, Florence Verzelen also interacted with the Chief Minister. “We had meaningful talks with the Chief Minister on skill development and new age energy. We are interested in investing in the education sector and are looking forward to partnering with ṭ Andhra Pradesh,’‘ she said.

Later, a Swiss Parliament Member of Indian origin, Niklaus-Samuel Gugger along with his team, met the Chief Minister and discussed trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, according to a release.