Health experts for reducing vaccination age limit

While the Covid-19 vaccination drive is focussed on those over 45, the coronavirus infection data indicates those younger are affected as much, particularly in the second wave.

For instance, in Chennai on April 12, out of the 15,877 persons infected, nearly 35 per cent were between 20 and 49. This has been the trend across the State.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that persons between 18 and 45 years accounted for over 50 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the State. Health experts feel, this means, there is a greater urgency to lower the age limit for vaccination. to less than 45 years.

Virus spreaders

When asked, based on the data, whether the youngsters could be major virus spreaders, Radhakrishnan replied in the affirmative.

“The government, depending on the vaccine availability and the mortality trends, come up with the decisions through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19,” he told BusinessLine on reducing the age limit. “In Tamil Nadu, we are yet to vaccinate 1.85 crore persons above 45 years,” he added.

T Jacob John, former Professor of Clinical Virology, CMC Vellore, said while reducing the age limit to less than 45 years for vaccination makes sense, it is equally important that the youngsters wear masks and maintain social distancing to avoid getting infected. “Vaccinated people tend to slow down the spread,” he added.

Chennai’s vaccine stats

Meanwhile, about 1 million people have been vaccinated in Chennai. The Covid-19 vaccination is available in 412 centres across the city, said a tweet by Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner, South Region, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Reacting to the milestone, Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR scientist, tweeted, “Remarkable achievement of @chennaicorp; vaccines are safe and effective and easily accessible at all urban PHC across the city in addition to private hospitals and Govt medical colleges. Vaccines protect from severe illness and death. Please walk in and take the shot if eligible.”