Health infra built during pandemic to boost well-being indicators in coming years: Vishwas Sarang

The additional health infrastructure created during the last two years of the Covid pandemic is being used to improve the delivery of healthcare services across the State, said Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Madhya Pradesh. In an interaction with BusinessLine, he spoke about the State’s preparedness for any further Covid waves and the strategies adopted to make healthcare services accessible to the people of Madhya Pradesh. Excerpts:

With a drastic drop in cases and aggressive vaccination, how is the State diverting idle capacity to productive use?

During the pandemic, we augmented the capacity of oxygen-supported beds, ICU and PICU beds, ensured oxygen supply management through our indigenously developed Sarthak portal, increased oxygen availability in government hospitals by PSA plants and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tanks, provided a consistent supply of essential medicines, and also increased the recruitment of healthcare professionals. All this has been with a view to ensure that this infrastructure remains accessible to the citizens in the remotest parts of the State, even after the pandemic has subsided.

Talking about reallocation of excess capacity, the State government is in discussion about this, and we are monitoring things closely. We do realise that the waves are behind us. The capacity created for Covid-19 mitigation is being used to improve the delivery of healthcare services across the State. From oxygen-supported beds, ICUs and PICU beds to PSA plants and LMO tanks and enhanced supply chain capabilities are aiding us in improving healthcare delivery across the State. Having said that, Madhya Pradesh is in a state of readiness to tackle any surge in Covid-19 cases.

As for genome-sequencing infrastructure, the State is increasing genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples. The State government is expanding capacity in this domain. AIIMS Bhopal has begun whole genome sequencing and now is a part of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) group.

What learnings has the State administration taken from combating Covid-19?

Two of the biggest lessons for us during this pandemic concern with adequate preparedness and securing people’s participation. The pandemic has helped us to prepare well for future emergencies. We have not only augmented our healthcare infrastructure but have invested in training and development of our healthcare professionals and increasing our healthcare workforce through recruitment at all levels. Owing to these two factors, we have seen success in the uptake of vaccinations during a series of vaccination “maha abhiyan”, since June last year.

While experts have negated the possibility of a fourth wave, is the State administration prepared to combat a situation of unexpected rise in Covid-19 cases?

We are on alert. We learnt this after the first wave, when the whole world was thrown into a state of disarray because we took it more lightly than we ought to have. Therefore, we do not want to miss out on what we learnt during this time that it is never over until it is over.

But on the other hand, we have made adequate preparations. Our infrastructure is currently in top quality, and we have the best healthcare professionals manning the healthcare facilities.

We have taken special care to undertake the recruitment of 863 doctors in government medical colleges, 1,020 staff nurses, 429 paramedical staff. We have ensured the availability of ICUs in all district hospitals. The number of ICU beds in Medical Colleges and District Hospitals have also been increased by seven times, from 601 beds to 4,446 beds. We have increased the capacity of LMO in medical institutions by four times, from 89 MT to 395 MT, and established 223 additional PSA oxygen generating plants. Consequently, one per cent of patients underwent hospitalisation during the third wave of the pandemic.