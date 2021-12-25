‘Health Insurance no longer a push product’

Health insurance is no longer a push product but a pull product, believe insurers. While the initial demand in recent months was due to the pandemic but gradually more people are buying medical cover on their own and insurers believe the demand will continue to increase.

“The pandemic created a lot of awareness on health insurance. Initially, insurers were a bit sceptical about how much of the demand was initially a due to fear of Covid and how much is awareness. What we are seeing is that the interest in health insurance and awareness has increased and people are looking at various types of products and are more focussed on understanding the offerings,” said Shreeraj Deshpande, Head-Health Businesses, SBI General Insurance.

He expects the health insurance segment to continue growing faster than other lines of business for non-life insurers.

“Earlier, the demand for health insurance was driven more by major towns and cities but even people in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities are buying such covers,” he said, but stressed that the penetration of health insurance in the country still has a long way to go.

But instead of Covid specific covers, people are looking at comprehensive policies and the average sum insured has increased to anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance also said the demand for health insurance has not gone down despite the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic.

“One of the things we discovered is that the effort required to advise the customer for buying a health insurance policy is far lower. I think people have an appreciation for health insurance,” he said.

A recent report by CareEdge also noted that the outlook for the health insurance in India remains bright. It is expected to grow at 26 to 29 per cent in the current fiscal and between 16 and 18 per cent CAGR for the following five years.

“The growth would be driven by increasing life expectancy, urbanisation, income levels, and pandemic-led awareness, higher number of individuals subscribing to health insurance, existing customers increasing their sum assured, availability of wide range of products that offer varied health covers, depending on the need for the customers, and possible rate increase considering the increase in claim ratios in 2020-2 and first half of the fiscal,” it further said.